Here's what to do if you were rejected by FEMA

Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

FEMA says even if you were rejected for disaster assistance, that may not be the last word.

Applicants should not consider the initial determination letter from the agency ruling them ineligible for disaster assistance as the final word.

FEMA offers these tips if you receive a rejection letter:

Applicants must read their letters carefully because it may explain any problems that could be corrected.

You may need to provide additional information or documents. If a mistake has been made, you should let FEMA know right away by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.

Everyone has the right to appeal any FEMA decision.

Appeals may relate to eligibility, the amount or type of help provided, a late application, a request to return money, or continuing help.

If you were determined ineligible due to insurance coverage, but had under insured or uninsured losses, you can appeal the decision by submitting your insurance settlement paperwork.

The appeal must be sent and postmarked within 60 days after you receive the letter.

In your appeal letter, explain why you think the decision about the amount or type of assistance is not correct. You will need to include your full name, the nine digit FEMA registration number and the four digit disaster number.



Be sure to sign the letter and include a copy of a state-issued identification card, such as a driver’s license. If you cannot do that, write: “I hereby declare under the penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.”



Date the appeal letter and include the FEMA application number and the disaster number (DR-4337) and mail or fax it to:

FEMA National Processing Service Center

P. O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

FAX: 800-827-8112; Attention: FEMA