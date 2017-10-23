Missing Jacksonville boy, 3, found dead - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing Jacksonville boy, 3, found dead

A 3-year-old missing Jacksonville boy was found dead Sunday night after he went missing at a city park. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the child, Amari Harley, went missing at about 3:30 p.m. while attending a family gathering at Bruce Park.

Family members said they searched for Amari before contacting law enforcement at about 4:45 p.m.

A large-scale search occurred in the air and ground.  

At about 7:50 p.m., a body that met the description of the little boy was found in an underground water holding tank at the park.

It's unclear how the boy ended up in the tank. 

At a Sunday night news conference, Asst. Chief Scott Dingee said the case remains an active investigation.

Watch Sunday's news conference below:

