Missing Jacksonville boy, 3, found dead

Posted: Monday, October 23 2017 8:04 AM EDT 2017-10-23 12:04:01 GMT Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 10:28 AM EDT 2017-10-23 14:28:14 GMT
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.
Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 8:17 AM EDT 2017-10-23 12:17:20 GMT Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
More >> Posted: Monday, October 23 2017 7:35 AM EDT 2017-10-23 11:35:18 GMT Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 7:35 AM EDT 2017-10-23 11:35:18 GMT
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.
More >> Posted: Monday, October 23 2017 5:54 AM EDT 2017-10-23 09:54:45 GMT Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 5:54 AM EDT 2017-10-23 09:54:45 GMT
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.
Posted: Friday, October 20 2017 3:12 AM EDT 2017-10-20 07:12:06 GMT Updated: Saturday, October 21 2017 3:03 PM EDT 2017-10-21 19:03:27 GMT Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.
A 3-year-old missing Jacksonville boy was found dead Sunday night after he went missing at a city park.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the child, Amari Harley, went missing at about 3:30 p.m. while attending a family gathering at Bruce Park.
Family members said they searched for Amari before contacting law enforcement at about 4:45 p.m.
A large-scale search occurred in the air and ground.
At about 7:50 p.m., a body that met the description of the little boy was found in an underground water holding tank at the park.
It's unclear how the boy ended up in the tank.
At a Sunday night news conference, Asst. Chief Scott Dingee said the case remains an active investigation.
Watch Sunday's news conference below: Scripps Only Content 2017