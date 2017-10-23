VIDEO: Swimmers get scary encounter with whales

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

Sharks, jellyfish and sea lice are some of the hazards Florida residents and tourists have to worry about when visiting our beautiful beaches.

Thankfully killer whales are not among the wildlife we have to worry about here in the Sunshine State.

But swimmers at a Hahei Beach in New Zealand encountered a pod of killer whales that gave them a bit of a scare on Saturday.

Video shows the killer whales wandering close to shore.

Someone on shore was yelling to the five people to get out of the water, and they smartly heeded the advice.

Courtesy CNN Newsource