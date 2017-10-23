VIDEO: Swimmers get scary encounter with whales - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

VIDEO: Swimmers get scary encounter with whales

Sharks, jellyfish and sea lice are some of the hazards Florida residents and tourists have to worry about when visiting our beautiful beaches.

Thankfully killer whales are not among the wildlife we have to worry about here in the Sunshine State.

But swimmers at a Hahei Beach in New Zealand encountered a pod of killer whales that gave them a bit of a scare on Saturday.  

Video shows the killer whales wandering close to shore.

Someone on shore was yelling to the five people to get out of the water, and they smartly heeded the advice. 

Courtesy CNN Newsource

WPTV

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.