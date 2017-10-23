65 Lbs. of weed found in Florida Amazon order

Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.

Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

(WFTV/CNN) - A Central Florida couple was shocked when they opened their Amazon order and found a large amount of marijuana.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, told WFTV-TV in Orlando that her fiance needed to put some things in storage this summer.

They placed an order for 27-gallon storage totes, but when the packages arrived they knew something didn't feel right.

"They were extremely heavy, more heavy than you would think from ordering four empty bins," said the woman.

When they opened the box, they were hit with a strong odor. Under layers of packaging, they found 65 pounds of marijuana.

They immediately called Orlando police after the discovery.

"When the first officer got here, she was in disbelief," the woman said.

Police took the drugs and launched an investigation.

The package was shipped by Amazon "Warehouse Deals" via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts weighing 93.5 pounds.

"We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into, and we didn't sleep there for a few days," said the woman.

The customers said after going back and forth with Amazon, mostly by email for more than a month, they never spoke to a supervisor.

Finally they received an email giving them a $150 gift card with the message, "I am unable to do anything else at this time."

She said what they wanted was an apology and an explanation about how this could happen.

"There was no concern for a customer's safety. I mean this could have turned into a worst case scenario," the woman said.

Orlando police have yet to make an arrest, and said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Courtesy: WFTV via CNN Newsource