West Palm shooting sends victim to hospital - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm shooting sends victim to hospital

West Palm Beach police are actively investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. 

According to a written statement from Sgt. David Lefont, the shooting occurred at 11:39 p.m. in the  1200 block of Sapodilla Ave.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, said Lefont.  

Police said it was unclear if this shooting was related to any other shootings in West Palm Beach. 

One person was killed Friday and three others were hurt after two separate shootings on Sapodilla Avenue.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.