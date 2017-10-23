Survey: 949 Key deer survived Hurricane Irma

Posted: Monday, October 23 2017 8:04 AM EDT 2017-10-23 12:04:01 GMT Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 10:28 AM EDT 2017-10-23 14:28:14 GMT
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.
More >> Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 8:17 AM EDT 2017-10-23 12:17:20 GMT Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
More >> Posted: Monday, October 23 2017 7:35 AM EDT 2017-10-23 11:35:18 GMT Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 7:35 AM EDT 2017-10-23 11:35:18 GMT
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.
More >> Posted: Monday, October 23 2017 5:54 AM EDT 2017-10-23 09:54:45 GMT Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 5:54 AM EDT 2017-10-23 09:54:45 GMT
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.
Posted: Friday, October 20 2017 3:12 AM EDT 2017-10-20 07:12:06 GMT Updated: Saturday, October 21 2017 3:03 PM EDT 2017-10-21 19:03:27 GMT Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.
BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials say Hurricane Irma didn't wipe out a herd of tiny, endangered deer found only in the Florida Keys.
According to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service survey released late last week, 949 Key deer survived the hurricane's 130-mph (209-kph) winds and 10 feet (3 meters) of storm surge.
Irma made landfall Sept. 10 near the National Key Deer Refuge, the only place where the 30-inch-tall (76-cm-tall) deer are found.
Officials said Irma directly caused the deaths of 21 Key deer. Another 12 deer have died in vehicle collisions since the storm.
The herd had faced potential extinction last year when flesh-eating screwworms killed dozens of deer. Officials say they deer seen in the refuge since the hurricane appear to be healthy and active.
