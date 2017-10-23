Audi Stuart Air Show - Get The Best Experience

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - The Audi Stuart Air Show is about to take flight in Martin County!

To make sure you get the most out of your experience, here are some tips to ensure your time at the Air Show is the best ever!

Tickets:

First and foremost, make sure you don't miss out on this first class event! The easiest way to purchase tickets is to buy them online here. You can also purchase general admission tickets at the gate, if you prefer.

If you want front row seats to catch all the action, reserved spectator seating is available. Reserved spectator seating is set up along the flight line and offers an incredible view of the show.

There are also several other upgrades available, including the Beer Garden which includes flight line seating in a shaded area and two complimentary beers, and the Bombers Squadron which includes flight line seating, a catered lunch, drinks and adult beverages. Learn more here.

Lawn chairs are permitted. So, whether you are in preferred seating or general admission, you will have a comfortable seat to relax in and enjoy the show!

Parking:

Shuttle service is available with several trams running throughout the day from the parking areas to the main gates.

Handicapped parking is also available. Be sure to place your handicapped plate or sticker in the car and make sure our parking attendants are aware of your handicap status. They will direct you to the handicapped parking area.

Preparing for the show:

If you want to make your time at The Audi Stuart Air Show into a staycation, there are many hotels and campgrounds in beautiful Martin County. However, campers and RV's are not permitted into the Air Show.

The Stuart Air Show is held under the beautiful Florida open sky. Bring your sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat. The show will go on rain or shine!

If you need to leave the show for any reason you are permitted to do so. Keep your ticket stubs for re-entry.

Follow the tips above and you'll soar straight into fun!

Directions to the show below.

Martin County Airport – Witham Field

1895 Flying Fortress Lane

Stuart, Florida 34996

*Witham Field is located off of Monterey Road in Stuart, Florida.

General admission parking is free and included in the price of admission.

Premium parking will be available Saturday and Sunday. $20 per vehicle, cash and online. Ticket into airshow not included.

Driving Directions:

From I-95 - Take I-95 to Exit 101 (SR-76/Kanner Highway). Continue on SR-76/Kanner Highway. Turn right onto SE Monterey Road and continue traveling on SE Monterey Road. Martin County Airport – Witham Field will be on the right.

From the Florida Turnpike – Exit the Florida Turnpike at Exit 133 (Stuart). Proceed straight onto SR-714/Martin Downs Boulevard. Continue traveling SR-714/Martin Downs Boulevard. Proceed over the bridge. SR-714/Martin Downs Boulevard becomes SE Monterey Road. Continue on SE Monterey Road. Martin County Airport – Witham Field will be on the right.

From US 1/Federal Highway- Turn East onto SE Monterey Road. Continue on SE Monterey Road. Martin County Airport – Witham Field will be on the right.

Local Traffic and Traffic from the North - Consider using SE Ocean Boulevard/A1A to SE Monterey Road. Martin County Airport - Witham Field will be on the left.

