PBSO: Arrest made in July deadly shooting

Posted: Monday, October 23 2017 8:04 AM EDT 2017-10-23 12:04:01 GMT Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 2:56 PM EDT 2017-10-23 18:56:35 GMT
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.
More >>
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.
More >> Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 8:17 AM EDT 2017-10-23 12:17:20 GMT Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
More >>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
More >> Posted: Monday, October 23 2017 7:35 AM EDT 2017-10-23 11:35:18 GMT Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 7:35 AM EDT 2017-10-23 11:35:18 GMT
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.
More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.
More >> Posted: Monday, October 23 2017 5:54 AM EDT 2017-10-23 09:54:45 GMT Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 5:54 AM EDT 2017-10-23 09:54:45 GMT
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.
More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.
More >> Posted: Friday, October 20 2017 3:12 AM EDT 2017-10-20 07:12:06 GMT Updated: Saturday, October 21 2017 3:03 PM EDT 2017-10-21 19:03:27 GMT Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein. More >> Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein. More >>
A suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in July in suburban West Palm Beach has been arrested.
27-year-old Curtis Jenkins faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
On July 23, deputies received a call of a disturbance in the 4600 block of Myla Lane.
Before they got there a 911 call came in from a nearby Subway restaurant concerning the appearance of a shooting victim.
Investigators found John Lee Roland, 49, and he was taken to a hospital where he died during surgery.
The sheriff's office said their investigation led to the arrest of Jenkins.
He's being held without bond.
Scripps Only Content 2017