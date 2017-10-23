PBSO: Arrest made in July deadly shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO: Arrest made in July deadly shooting

A suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in July in suburban West Palm Beach has been arrested.

27-year-old Curtis Jenkins faces a first-degree murder charge, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

On July 23, deputies received a call of a disturbance in the 4600 block of Myla Lane.

Before they got there a 911 call came in from a nearby Subway restaurant concerning the appearance of a shooting victim.

Investigators found John Lee Roland, 49, and he was taken to a hospital where he died during surgery.

The sheriff's office said their investigation led to the arrest of Jenkins.

He's being held without bond.

