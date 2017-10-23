Body of swimmer who washed ashore ID'd

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has officially identified the body that washed ashore Friday near where a swimmer disappeared early Thursday morning.

The family of Amantay Brown, 21, said he went missing after swimming with friends at Ocean Inlet Park.

His body washed ashore on a beach behind a residence located in the 6000 block of Old Ocean Ave. in Ocean Ridge and was officially identified by the sheriff's office as Brown Monday morning.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Brown's cause of death.

Police who pulled Brown from the water said there were no signs of trauma to the body.

A friend of Brown said there was a group of four people at the beach. Two of them were in the water right before Brown was swept out to sea.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Brown and a woman were swimming by the pump house before he went missing.