Body of swimmer who washed ashore ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Body of swimmer who washed ashore ID'd

PALM BEACH COUNTY,  Fla. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has officially identified the body that washed ashore Friday near where a swimmer disappeared early Thursday morning. 

The family of Amantay Brown, 21, said he went missing after swimming with friends at Ocean Inlet Park.

His body washed ashore on a beach behind a residence located in the 6000 block of Old Ocean Ave. in Ocean Ridge and was officially identified by the sheriff's office as Brown Monday morning.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Brown's cause of death. 

Police who pulled Brown from the water said there were no signs of trauma to the body.

A friend of Brown said there was a group of four people at the beach. Two of them were in the water right before Brown was swept out to sea.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Brown and a woman were swimming by the pump house before he went missing.

 

