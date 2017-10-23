Vicente Solano: FBI arrests Miami man in plot to blow up Dolphin - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vicente Solano: FBI arrests Miami man in plot to blow up Dolphin Mall

MIAMI - Multiple media outlets in Miami reported that the FBI arrested a man suspected of plotting to bomb a South Florida mall.

The Miami Herald reported that the suspect, Vicente Solano, was arrested Friday night by counter terrorism agents.

Law enforcement said Solano was inspired by ISIS and wanted to “carry out a weapons of mass destruction attack” on the Dolphin Mall in Miami-Dade County.

Report said Solano was acting alone and was communicating with a confidential informant, who then tipped off the FBI.

Solano was expected to appear in a Miami federal court on Monday.

There is no indication he was directed by ISIS terrorists.

