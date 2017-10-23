Vicente Solano: FBI arrests Miami man in plot to blow up Dolphin Mall

picture by BOBAK HA'ERI - CREATIVE COMMONS 3.0
Posted: Monday, October 23 2017
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.
Updated: Monday, October 23 2017
Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
Posted: Monday, October 23 2017
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.
Posted: Monday, October 23 2017
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.
Posted: Friday, October 20 2017
Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.
MIAMI - Multiple media outlets in Miami reported that the FBI arrested a man suspected of plotting to bomb a South Florida mall.
that the suspect, Vicente Solano, was arrested Friday night by counter terrorism agents. The Miami Herald reported
Law enforcement said Solano was inspired by ISIS and wanted to “carry out a weapons of mass destruction attack” on the Dolphin Mall in Miami-Dade County.
Report said Solano was acting alone and was communicating with a confidential informant, who then tipped off the FBI.
Solano was expected to appear in a Miami federal court on Monday.
There is no indication he was directed by ISIS terrorists.
