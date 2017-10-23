Man killed in Riviera Beach drive-by ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man killed in Riviera Beach drive-by ID'd

Riviera Beach police have identified the man killed in a Riviera Beach drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.

Riviera Beach police say Timothy Tatum, 21,  of Riviera Beach and his girlfriend were getting into a car along West 28th Street around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, Tatum's girlfriend was already in the car and he was in the process of entering the vehicle.  That's when a man got out of a dark-colored Dodge Charger, that was driving slowly down the street, and shot at them.

Tatum died at the scene and his girlfriend was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"It scares the mess out of me," a neighbor said. "Because I don’t want to get hurt and I especially don’t want my children to get hurt."

Police believe two vehicles traveling together were involved in the homicide. They said a silver Nissan Juke followed the dark-colored Dodge Charger the shooter was riding in.

They haven't released any additional information about a shooter other than that it is a man.

 “For it to be a drive by, oh wow, that just makes me want to move out because I don’t want nothing to happen to my children or myself,” said a neighbor named Christi.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 561-845-4123 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

There were witnesses to the shooting and they are cooperating with police.

