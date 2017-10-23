Man killed in Riviera Beach drive-by ID'd

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

Riviera Beach police have identified the man killed in a Riviera Beach drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.

Riviera Beach police say Timothy Tatum, 21, of Riviera Beach and his girlfriend were getting into a car along West 28th Street around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, Tatum's girlfriend was already in the car and he was in the process of entering the vehicle. That's when a man got out of a dark-colored Dodge Charger, that was driving slowly down the street, and shot at them.

Tatum died at the scene and his girlfriend was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"It scares the mess out of me," a neighbor said. "Because I don’t want to get hurt and I especially don’t want my children to get hurt."

Police believe two vehicles traveling together were involved in the homicide. They said a silver Nissan Juke followed the dark-colored Dodge Charger the shooter was riding in.

They haven't released any additional information about a shooter other than that it is a man.

“For it to be a drive by, oh wow, that just makes me want to move out because I don’t want nothing to happen to my children or myself,” said a neighbor named Christi.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 561-845-4123 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

There were witnesses to the shooting and they are cooperating with police.