Large alligator captured in Indian River County

A large alligator was captured in Indian River County Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were called by a resident to the beach near Saint Christopher Lane.

When they arrived they said they found a 12-foot alligator.

A trapper was called to capture the reptile with the assistance of the deputies.

The sheriff's office said gator will be relocated far away from the neighborhood.

 

 

