Teen beat up walking to bus stop, deputies say

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

A 22-year-old man beat up a teenage boy who was walking to his bus stop, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says.

The 13-year-old walked from his home towards his bus stop around 8:45 a.m. on 7th Ave S in Lake Worth when deputies say Jouse “Sonny” Narcisse punched and slapped him.

Narcisse allegedly targeted the boy as retaliation for a dispute between the boy and another student Narcisse is known to spend time with.

The boy told deputies he saw Narcisse and the other student on his way to the bus stop on Oct. 18 and started running home. Before he could make it back, Narcisse pushed him to the ground, punching and slapping him, according to an arrest report.

He managed to break free in between punches and ran home, the report states.

The deputy reported a small lump on the boy’s forehead.

Surveillance videos from an apartment complex show the teen look over his shoulder and start running, according to the deputy. The deputy wrote that Narcisse is seen in the video chasing the teen and then pushing him to the ground. Narcisse then kicks and punches the teen.

The teen manages to break free and run home. Once the teen is gone, Narcisse is seen taking the boy’s backpack.

Deputies later found and arrested Narcisse. He’s charged with child abuse and robbery.

Narcisse was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on $13,000 bond on Oct. 19.