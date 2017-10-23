Trump: Singapore aircraft deal means US jobs

Posted: Monday, October 23 2017 8:04 AM EDT 2017-10-23 12:04:01 GMT Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 2:56 PM EDT 2017-10-23 18:56:35 GMT
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.
More >>
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.
More >> Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 8:17 AM EDT 2017-10-23 12:17:20 GMT Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
More >>
The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.
More >> Posted: Monday, October 23 2017 7:35 AM EDT 2017-10-23 11:35:18 GMT Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 7:35 AM EDT 2017-10-23 11:35:18 GMT
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.
More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.
More >> Posted: Monday, October 23 2017 5:54 AM EDT 2017-10-23 09:54:45 GMT Updated: Monday, October 23 2017 5:54 AM EDT 2017-10-23 09:54:45 GMT
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.
More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.
More >> Posted: Friday, October 20 2017 3:12 AM EDT 2017-10-20 07:12:06 GMT Updated: Saturday, October 21 2017 3:03 PM EDT 2017-10-21 19:03:27 GMT Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein. More >> Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein. More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is welcoming the leader of Singapore to the White House.
Trump greeted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Monday morning. The two leaders met in the Oval Office before a private working luncheon.
Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump called the prime minister a "highly respected" man who had done a "fantastic" job.
Trump says Singapore's purchase of nearly $14 billion worth of Boeing aircraft will create 70,000 jobs in the U.S.
Boeing's chief executive officer and the CEO of Singapore Airlines signed paperwork at the White House on Monday as the country's prime minister and Trump looked on.
Trump says the relationship between the U.S. and Singapore is at its "highest point and it will continue."
But he joked that Singapore's purchase of nearly 40 airplanes had better create jobs in the United States, "otherwise we'll cancel the order."
AP Modified 2017