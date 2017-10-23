Report: Local man forced women into sex trade

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

A South Florida man is facing multiple counts of human trafficking after recruiting and exploiting young women into the sex trade, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi announced.

PBSO deputies arrested Robert Miner on Sunday. Miner appeared before a judge Monday afternoon who ordered him to be held without bond.

Miner indicated in court that he is working to hire an attorney and he is expected back in court on Tuesday for a bond hearing.

The arrest comes after an investigation between the Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force, the Broward Sheriff's Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the FBI, according to Bondi.



“The defendant is charged with preying on women and, in some cases, using violence to force them into sex trafficking; all while depositing large amounts of cash into his bank account,” Bondi said in a news release.

According to the investigation, Miner, 27, recruited and exploited young women since January 2015 through sex trafficking for personal profit.

Minor is accused of finding victims through online advertisements for women to work as dancers or companions, Bondi explained. Once the women responded to the ads, Bondi said Miner threatened or physically harmed them into performing sex acts for money.

“The facts of this case are appalling—that anyone is charged with forcing another human being into the sex trade,” Bondi added in the release.

Once, Miner allegedly arranged for a victim to fly to and work in Las Vegas.

Records show the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Miner in 2014 after a sting operation targeting prostitution operations. Miner was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of transporting women for prostitution.



Miner faces a total of 20 charges for this arrest, ranging from human trafficking and money laundering to armed sexual battery and renting a room for prostitution.

If convicted, Miner faces up to life in prison.