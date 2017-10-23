WPB gearing up for Moonfest this Saturday

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Moonfest 2017 is just around the corner.

The huge Halloween festival is celebrating its 25th year and is expected to draw in thousands of people to downtown West Palm Beach. Get ready for food trucks, costume contests and live music.

"It's basically a yearlong process. We've been working with sponsorships, vendors, getting all the street vendors organized -- the bands together," said Kristen Dagata, Moonfest coordinator. "We have less than a week left, so it's crunch time."

But in addition to Moonfest this Saturday, there are other events happening that same day so you’ll want to keep up with the road closures on and around Clematis Street.

Moonfest will start setting up stages, vendors and generators and decorations around starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Clematis will shut down at 7 a.m. that day but with other events happening in downtown, organizers have a lot to work around.

“We also have the Green Market down on the 100 block of Clematis Street. We have to be aware of the time schedules so we can’t start setting up there until 2pm," said Dagata.

There's also the Walk to End Alzheimer’s even happening in downtown Saturday morning.

"Some of the roads will be closed — not on Clematis, but on Sapodilla and Rosemary. That’s from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., so we’ll have to work around that," added Dagata.

Keep in mind, you have to be 21 or older just to get through the gates of Moonfest. However, organizers are planning some family friendly events before 8 p.m. Stay tuned for more information later on in the week.

"We are trying to set up events earlier with a family trick or treat and an earlier costume contest where parents can bring their kids, but after 8 p.m., no kids!" said Dagata.

As far as parking, you can buy pre-sale parking tickets for $10 by clicking here. It guarantees you a spot for Moonfest in the garages next to the Palm Beach County courthouse and the social security office but spaces are limited. To buy pre-sale parking tickets, call 561-833-7222 or 561-510-7501.

General parking everywhere will cost at $10. Parking lots will open at 6 p.m. the day of the fest. Gates open at 8 p.m.

The best place to get your tickets is online for $10. Click here for more information.

Prices go up to $15 if you buy at the gate.

VIP tickets are expected to sell out soon.