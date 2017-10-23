Hoodie-wearing man suspected of armed robbery

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

While enjoying a coffee and doughnut in his car, a Wellington man says he feared for his life Sunday when a man with a gun pounded on his car window and demanded money.

Hector Franco, 23, was arrested Sunday after a deputy in the plaza says they saw a man wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt smash the victim’s window out.

Now, detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are investigating if this suspect is tied to several other robberies within the past week.

The victim says the suspect, later identified as Franco, screamed at him while he tried handing over the $62 in his wallet. Franco placed his hand inside of the vehicle, demanding more money, and left when the man told him that was all he had, an arrest report states.

Four days earlier, an armed suspect wearing a blue hoodie walked into a Chevron gas station at 11:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Greenview Shores Blvd demanding cash and cigarettes.

PBSO described the suspect as a dark-skinned male, wearing a blue hoodie with red markings of “El Chapo 23” on the back and covering his face with a white t-shirt. He is believed to have fled in a black SUV.

Deputies increased patrol in the shopping plaza near Greenview Shores Blvd., and Wellington Trace following several robberies in five days.

One of the detectives on patrol Sunday saw Franco fleeing after smashing the man’s window and immediately began following him. Franco hopped a fence and got into a black Buick Enclave nearby.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and arrested Franco.

The other robberies and suspect description in the shopping plaza are identical to the Oct. 22 robbery, a detective reported. Investigators are questioning Franco as a possible person of interest in those cases.

Franco is charged with robbery and burglary with a firearm for the Oct. 22 incident. A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says detectives are continuing to investigate the other robberies and are processing evidence.

Franco is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond. On Monday, a judge ordered Franco to not have contact with the victim.