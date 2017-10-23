Police investigating shooting, crash in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police investigating shooting, crash in WPB

Police are investigating an incident that involved a shooting and a crash in West Palm Beach Monday evening. 

According to the Palm Beach Police Department, 1 male was shot at the Royal Poinciana Apartments at 5500 Haverhill Rd. at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Officials say the injured man drove himself to the hospital. It's unknown if the crash involved the victim's vehicle.

Multiple casings were found at the scene. 

The investigation is underway. 

No more information was immediately available.

 

