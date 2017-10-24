West Palm Beach meeting seeks traffic solutions - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach meeting seeks traffic solutions

Getting around West Palm Beach may get a whole lot easier, but the city says it still needs the public's help to make it happen.

Residents are invited to attend a Tuesday meeting to hear the findings and recommendations of the city's mobility study.

Over the summer the city held a series of meetings to hear from the public regarding issues affecting their commute.

Tuesday's meeting is a culmination of those findings.

Mayor Jeri Muoio, consultant Alta Planning + Design and Gabe Klein will be on hand to answer questions. 

The meeting is Oct. 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall located at 401 Clematis St. in West Palm Bech.

Available online is a map of trouble spots with comments and possible solutions solutions made through the course of the study.

