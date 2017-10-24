Big upgrades approved for First Data Field - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Big upgrades approved for First Data Field

Major renovations for First Data Field were unanimously approved Monday by the Port St. Lucie city council.

The stadium is the spring training home of the New York Mets and the summer home for the minor league affiliate St. Lucie Mets.

There was a major buzz at the stadium this season with Tim Tebow helping to bring in record-breaking crowds. 

Renovations include adding a 360-degree concourse at the stadium, which will allow fans to walk all the way around the field instead of stopping at the first or third base line.

Plans also call for adding 38,000 square feet to the existing stadium and minor league clubhouse, adding new softball fields and making some parking changes, according to city documents.

Team representatives say the renovations will begin in April when the 2018 Mets' spring training season concludes.

