2 People injured in West Palm Beach shootings

Police are investigating a shooting and a crash in West Palm Beach Monday night. 

Investigators said one man was shot at the Royal Poinciana Apartments at 5520 Haverhill Rd. at approximately 8:40 p.m.

The victim was found inside his vehicle when he was grazed by a projectile.

He sustained injuries that were not life threatening and treated at local hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery. 

Second Shooting Monday Night

Another shooting victim was found inside a vehicle parked facing eastbound in the 600 block of 10th Street around 8:06 p.m. 

West Palm Beach police Sgt. David Lefont said the victim was struck by a projectile and drove himself to a local hospital.  

The victim sustained injuries that were not life threatening and treated at local hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery. 

Anyone with information in these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

