Crews remove 5-foot alligator clogging pipe

A construction crew near Indiantown encountered an unexpected situation Monday when they attempted to unclog a large underground pipe.

The crew was working on a project just after 11 a.m. along SW Andalucia Court and SW Farm Road when they came across a five-foot alligator.

The sheriff's office said the gator tried to elude workers by running into a pipe on the site.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were notified, who later contacted a local trapper.

The trapper arrived and was able to successfully remove the reptile.

No one was injured.

