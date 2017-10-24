Semi truck drives through overpass, lands on Congress Avenue and I-95 in Boca Raton

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - They changed the markings on the road, and they changed the signs. But those changes did not prevent a truck driver from crash landing on Interstate 95 in southern Palm Beach County this weekend.

First responders got the urgent call early Saturday morning on Congress Avenue and I-95 in Boca Raton, after the tractor-trailer drove through the guardrail and fell from the overpass and onto the southbound lanes of I-95.

Investigators believe the driver, a 37-year-old man from Bakersfield, Calif., likely fell asleep at the wheel.

He survived and is recovering at Delray Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Monday, workers spent the afternoon cleaning up the mess because chunks of concrete and twisted metal littered the highway.

If this all sounds familiar it’s because the overpass has a quite the history.

In fact, in a little over a year, there have been four crashes where tractor-trailers have ended driving through the intersection and dangling over the edge of the I-95 ramp.

The most recent happened in April with deadly results when a tow truck driver fell from the overpass as he tried to secure a semi.

“How many more people are going to die there or get seriously hurt there until they decide ‘all right, enough is enough?'” asked truck driver James Candee.

When we spoke to the Florida Department of Transportation following April’s accident, the agency committed to change.

Monday we saw evidence of those improvements, as "signal ahead" signs have been installed on the ramp.

The Florida Department of Transportation also removed straight arrows from the lanes, which are supposed to be turn lanes only.

Some wonder if Saturday shows more needs to be done.

“I don’t know … if that falls on the county putting more pressure on the state,” Candee says.

We have reached out to FDOT for comment on the crash to see if more changes are indeed on the way.

A spokesperson responded via email, saying they are waiting for an update from their traffic operations office and will send it as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.