FL woman falls near clinic, told to wait outside

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

A woman in Central Florida was seriously injured near an urgent care clinic but she says neither doctors or nurse came to her aid.

Debbie Brewer fell down in a parking lot a few businesses down from Suncoast Urgent Care Clinic in Spring Hill, Fla.

Brewer says she waited outside, bleeding profusely as strangers held paper towels to a gash in her leg while she waited for an ambulance.

A representative from Suncoast Urgent Care said there were several reasons why staff did not come out to help Brewer.

Those reason were: the lobby was full of patients and staff could not see Brewer from the windows of the lobby; there was only one doctor working and all the back rooms were full of patients; they had confirmed that 911 had already been called; and they confirmed with a doctor that it was in Brewer's best interest to wait for the ambulance.

Brewer says regardless she is thankful that so many others rushed to her side.

"I just can’t say enough that there are good people out there. There really are and you don’t have to need to find them because God puts them in your path," said Brewer.