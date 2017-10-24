Tiger Woods DUI hearing rescheduled for Friday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The diversion program for intoxicated drivers that Tiger Woods is expected to enter is one of several across the country aimed at dropping the number of repeat offenders while helping reduce the backlog of court cases.

The 41-year-old superstar golfer is scheduled to plead guilty to reckless driving at a Friday afternoon court hearing in Palm Beach Gardens.

The hearing was originally scheduled to occur Wednesday morning. 

In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation, pay a $250 fine and attend DUI school along with other conditions.

Woods was arrested May 29 when officers found him unconscious in his parked Mercedes-Benz.

A toxicology report showed he had the active ingredient for marijuana, two painkillers, a sleep drug and an anti-anxiety drug but no alcohol in his system.

