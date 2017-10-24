Arrest made in Boca Raton BB gun shootings - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Arrest made in Boca Raton BB gun shootings

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Boca Raton police say officers have made an arrest after receiving several reports of someone randomly shooting a BB gun at people in east Boca Raton.

The incidents happened in the area of Glades Road and Northwest 15th Avenue.

According to police, several victims were struck by BBs as they were eating outdoors, walking or waiting at a bus stop.

Tuesday morning police said they had arrested a juvenile male. They say he was identified by a witness.

Police charged him with four counts of simple battery.

