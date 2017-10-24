Probe of Obama's Justice Dept. announced - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Probe of Obama's Justice Dept. announced

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairmen of two House committees say they're opening an investigation into actions the Obama administration Justice Department took during last year's presidential election.

The chairmen said in a statement Tuesday they have several questions, including why then-FBI Director James Comey decided to publicly announce the investigation into Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information but not to publicly announce the investigation into Donald Trump's campaign associates.

Trump fired Comey in May.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Trey Gowdy of South Carolina, chairman of the Oversight Committee, announced the probe.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.