Obama-era uranium deal to be investigated

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

Two House committees have opened an investigation into the Obama administration's decision to approve the sale of uranium to a Russian company seven years ago.

Chairman Nunes says lawmakers want to know whether or not the Department of Justice was investigating the deal, which approved the sale of 20 percent of America's uranium supply to a Russian state-run energy conglomerate.

"We are, we are not going to jump to any conclusions at this time. But one of the things, as you know, that we are concerned about is whether or not there was an FBI investigation, was there a DOJ investigation and if so... why was Congress not informed of this matter," Rep. Nunes said.

"We do have a witness who was a confidential informant who wants to talk about his role in this and we're in contact with the Justice Department to release him from a non-disclosure agreement. If that doesn't work out in a timely fashion we would obviously be able to subpoena him," said Rep. DeSantis.

New York Representative King, who was chairman of the intelligence committee at the time, is also involved in the current investigation. He says the investigation is separate from the inquiry into Russia's meddling of the 2016 presidential election.



