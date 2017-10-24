Gas leak closes traffic on 441 in suburban Boca Raton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gas leak closes traffic on 441 in suburban Boca Raton

A gas leak is disrupting traffic on a major north/south artery in Palm Beach County.

The leak is near Boca Woods Lane at U.S. 441.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says workers hit a gas line which travels under the road near West Boca Medical Center.

441 is closed in both directions until the gas company can figure out how to stop the leak.

If it can’t be controlled on either side they may have to cut into the road.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.