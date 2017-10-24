Man charged with having weapon on FAU campus in Boca Raton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man charged with having weapon on FAU campus in Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida man is charged with bringing a weapon onto Florida Atlantic University's Boca Raton campus.

Campus police say 19-year-old Jamarlee Treasure of Dania Beach was arrested Monday just before midnight. Police say Treasure entered a college building with an airsoft BB gun.

Prior to Treasure's entry, police say two females were fighting, the two had noticeable injuries from a physical altercation.

In court, Treasure's attorney said he was just trying to break up the fight involving his girlfriend.

However, police say everyone present feared for their safety who believed the gun in his possession was, in fact, a real gun. 

A judge set Treasure's bond at $8,000 Tuesday and ordered no contact with the school or any of its facilities. 

