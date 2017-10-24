Man from Loxahatchee missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man from Loxahatchee missing

A man who told friends he was going fishing in the Keys is missing, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

37-year-old Cameron “Rappia” Rehedul was last seen in the 14300 block of 78th place North, in Loxahatchee on August 17, 2017.

The sheriff's office says he hasn't been seen since.

Rehedul works in the Riviera Beach area and family and friends are concerned. The sheriff's office has classified him as a missing and possibly endangered adult.

If you have any information please call the sheriff's office at 561-688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

