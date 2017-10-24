Gas leak capped on 441 in suburban Boca - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gas leak capped on 441 in suburban Boca

UPDATE:  At 4:46 p.m. crews were able to access the gas line and stop the leak, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. It says the road will be reopening soon.

EARLIER:

A gas leak is disrupting traffic on a major north/south artery in Palm Beach County.

The leak is near Boca Woods Lane at U.S. 441.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says workers hit a gas line which travels under the road near West Boca Medical Center.

441 is closed in both directions until the gas company can figure out how to stop the leak.

If it can’t be controlled on either side they may have to cut into the road.  

Students from West Boca-area schools may be delayed in returning home from school because of the leak.

 

