Gas leak capped on 441 in suburban Boca

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

Serial killer fears: Area of Tampa on edge after 3 killings

UPDATE: At 4:46 p.m. crews were able to access the gas line and stop the leak, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. It says the road will be reopening soon.

EARLIER:

A gas leak is disrupting traffic on a major north/south artery in Palm Beach County.

The leak is near Boca Woods Lane at U.S. 441.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says workers hit a gas line which travels under the road near West Boca Medical Center.

441 is closed in both directions until the gas company can figure out how to stop the leak.

If it can’t be controlled on either side they may have to cut into the road.

Students from West Boca-area schools may be delayed in returning home from school because of the leak.

#TrafficAlert SR7 closed northbound and southbound near Boca Woods Ln for gas leak, avoid area — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) October 24, 2017