Local volunteers reflect on Puerto Rico crisis

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

Nearly 80 percent of Puerto Rico is still without power more than a month after Hurricane Maria, in a sense, leveled the island.

There are reports that many people, especially those who live in the smaller rural cities and towns, are suffering.

Back stateside, Scott Lewis with Eagles Wings Foundation looks at a picture of his journey in Puerto Rico.

"Brings up some memories that are probably not real good," said Lewis.

Scott and his volunteers traveled to the island to rescue more than a hundred people, particularly in nursing homes.

He later learned it was the smaller communities outside San Juan that suffer the most. Among them, a nursing home in Santa Isabel.

"All they were getting was two bottles of water," said Lewis.

Matt Campbell with Eagles Wings says the generator at the home would only be on two hours a day.

"There were needs that were popping up that we were relaying to local governments that just weren't being addressed," said Campbell.

Even a month later, Lewis continues to think about what more he can do to help.

"Really surprising and it really hurts because I feel the pain of the folks that are living this there and I think our team was really impacted by this as well," said Lewis.

Scott and his team hope to fly back as soon as possible.