City of Vero approves electric system sale to FP

Vero Beach City council members voted Tuesday to sell the city’s electric system to Florida Power & Light for $185 million.

The 4-1 vote allows the city to begin moving forward with the sale that could potentially save customers an average of up to $20 per month on their bill, according to city leaders.

Pending any potential delays or obstacles, customers can expect to see the change on their bill around October 2018.

Customers impacted include Vero Beach both inside and outside of the city limits, and customers in Indian River Shores.

This story will be updated.

