53 Years later, time capsule under MCHS opened

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

Martin County High School is taking a walk down memory lane.

A special time capsule from over 50 years ago was discovered underneath the school earlier this year and was opened for the first time ever.

Martin County High school was built in 1964. Underneath the corner stone, builders and local leaders placed a time capsule filled with memories and artifacts.

This year, the main high school building was demolished and rebuilt. While crews were digging, they found the time capsule.

“It was incredibly exciting, one afternoon in the summer I got phone call from our general contractor and they let us know that there was a time capsule behind the cornerstone of our former administration building," said Al Fabrizio, the current Martin County High School principal. "We're super excited. What greater way to peek into the history of the past."

On Tuesday, the school hosted a ribbon cutting for the new building and what better time to reveal what is actually inside the capsule.

“I think that we always learn from my past, we always need to respect the traditions of our past and I think that’s one of the things that is so special about Martin County High School," said Fabrizio.

Principal Fabrizio, Superintendent Laurie J. Gaylord, and other school staff put on white gloves before officially opening the capsule. Inside, they found an old Martin County newspapers, a TIME magazine, a Readers Digest, several old photographs, a letter from the local Freemason organization to the 21st century, a list of the seniors at Martin County High School, and a book called "The Bounty Killer."

Several members of the Class of 1964 were also in attendance to share stories and see what was inside the capsule.