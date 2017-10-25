TSA implements new security measures

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

Your time in TSA checkpoint lines could be getting longer if you aren’t prepared to comply with new rules.

“We know that terrorists are still trying to bring down airplanes and we know that terrorists are trying to hide everyday items in your electronics and food,” said TSA Spokeswoman Sari Koshetz in an interview on the phone.

It’s already implemented at airports in Florida, including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, and in West Palm Beach. They are training staff in Tampa Bay on the new rules.

What you need to know:

For years, going through TSA lines you always had to have your laptop in its own that separate bin. But now anything bigger than a cellphone, like an iPad, you’re now required to put that into its own separate bin as well.

Why? TSA wants a clearer look through the X-ray machine at items that could be made into a bomb.

If you fail to remove the item from your bag beforehand, you could be subject to additional security.

The rules around food aren’t universal, but it’s starting to be watched closer than ever before.

“It is more common at this point, in some airports, to ask passengers to take their food out because we find that that population of passengers has a lot of food that may look suspicious,” Koshetz said.

Which airports is not clear.

If you’re pre-TSA, you’re exempt. All the old rules still exist about liquids.

