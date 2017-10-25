Family says video shows deputy stealing meds

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.More >>
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>
An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.More >>