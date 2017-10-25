Family says video shows deputy stealing meds - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Family says video shows deputy stealing meds

A Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy is on house arrest after investigators said he stole medication from a deceased man's home. 

The family of the deceased released a video from inside the suburban Boynton Beach home. 

According to Deputy Jason Cooke's arrest report, the camera captured who investigators say is Cooke in the home searching the kitchen. 

Investigators said Cooke admitted to taking several medications before leaving the home. 

The family of the deceased also claims Cooke took jewelry and money from the home. 

