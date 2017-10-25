Volunteers needed for hurricane supply drives

Monday, October 23 2017 8:04 AM EDT2017-10-23 12:04:01 GMT
Monday, October 23 2017 2:56 PM EDT2017-10-23 18:56:35 GMT
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.
Palm Beach County Cares, United Way of Palm Beach County and Palm Beach Atlantic University are recruiting volunteers to help support supply drives for residents and communities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Volunteers are urgently needed from now through Nov. 12 to help with supply drives.
It needs volunteers from now until Nov. 12 to help with supply drives.
Volunteers will be working at the warehouse in Riviera Beach on Saturday, Oct. 28.