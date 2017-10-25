Volunteers needed for hurricane supply drives - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Volunteers needed for hurricane supply drives

Palm Beach County Cares, United Way of Palm Beach County and Palm Beach Atlantic University are recruiting volunteers to help support supply drives for residents and communities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Volunteers are urgently needed from now through Nov. 12 to help with supply drives.

Volunteers will be working at the warehouse in Riviera Beach on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Sign up here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/palm-beach-county-cares-volunteers-registration-38812520293

The public can donate at the following Palm Beach County Cares collection locations on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 

  1. Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter
  2. Lawton Chiles Memorial Park
  3. Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue Station 3
  4. Lake Worth Community Center
  5. Palm Beach Fire Station #1
  6. Palm Beach Fire Station #2 
  7. Palm Beach Fire Station #3
