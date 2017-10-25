Raja's defense team asks for evidence review - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Raja's defense team asks for evidence review

Attorneys for former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja are headed to court Wednesday to make a request that WPTV legal expert says is out of the norm. 

Attorney Michelle Suskauer says the motion will look at evidence gathered by law enforcement or the state, but without law enforcement in the room.

RELATED: More Corey Jones coverage | Raja's trial delayed until April 2018

Suskauer says the motion was made so the defense could have private conversations with their experts because speaking in front of the prosecution could jeopardize their defense.

Law enforcement is the custodians of the records, and Suskauer says it is their responsibility to maintain its integrity.

“What the court has to decide is, would there be enough safe guards available so that the evidence doesn’t get corrupted and is there a third party that can be there to supervise, if that is even necessary at all," Suskauer said. 

The outcome of this decision could affect the way other cases are handled. If approved, other defense attorneys could cite this instance as an example for their case.

Last week was the two-year anniversary of the shooting death of 31-year-old Corey Jones of Boynton Beach.

Former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja was charged with manslaughter and attempted murder after a grand jury found his use of force was unjustified.

The incident happened overnight at the off-ramp of I-95 and PGA Boulevard on Oct. 18, 2015.

Wednesday's hearing is at 8 a.m. It is unclear if Raja will be in court.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.