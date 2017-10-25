Royal Palm Beach man wins $2,500 a week for life - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Royal Palm Beach man wins $2,500 a week for life

The Florida Lottery said Tuesday that a 52-year-old Royal Palm Beach man claimed a top prize in the $2,500 "A Week For Life" scratch-off game at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

RELATED: Lucky lottery scratch off map

Craig Harris chose to receive his winnings in annual payments of $130,000 for the rest of his life, guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.

He purchased his winning ticket from a Winn-Dixie located at 1135 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 scratch-off game launched on July 3 and features more than $103 million in total cash prizes and over 7.5 million winning tickets, according to the Florida Lottery.

