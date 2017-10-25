Judge grants motion for independent evidence review in Nouman Raja's case

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Attorneys for former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja were in court Wednesday to make a request that WFLX legal expert says is out of the norm.

During the hearing, a judge granted a motion to view evidence in the case independently away from state supervision.

Attorney Michelle Suskauer says the motion will look at evidence gathered by law enforcement or the state, but without law enforcement in the room.

Suskauer says the motion was made so the defense could have private conversations with their experts because speaking in front of the prosecution could jeopardize their defense.

Law enforcement is the custodians of the records, and Suskauer says it is their responsibility to maintain its integrity.

“What the court has to decide is, would there be enough safe guards available so that the evidence doesn’t get corrupted and is there a third party that can be there to supervise, if that is even necessary at all," Suskauer said.

The outcome of this decision could affect the way other cases are handled. If approved, other defense attorneys could cite this instance as an example for their case.

Last week was the two-year anniversary of the shooting death of 31-year-old Corey Jones of Boynton Beach.

Former Palm Beach Gardens officer Nouman Raja was charged with manslaughter and attempted murder after a grand jury found his use of force was unjustified.

The incident happened overnight at the off-ramp of I-95 and PGA Boulevard on Oct. 18, 2015.

