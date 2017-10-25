Pet of the Week Eclipse

Meet our Peggy's Picks of the Week Jordan and Josie. Jordan and Josie are 11 month old male and female domestic shorthair's who are up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Eclipse. Eclipse is a 2-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Eclipse:

If you're lucky enough to witness an Eclipse, you know it's an amazing site. Well take a look at me because just like my name says, I’m one amazing pooch. It’s pretty obvious from the get-go what a gentle and lovable girl I am. From my wiggly body to my soft kisses, I’m sure you’ll find my charm hard to resist. And if that’s not enough, just take a look at my adorable mug. I mean, come on…even I say, “Awwww!” when I see myself in the mirror. With my smushy face and big ol’ doe eyes, what’s not to love? You wanna know what I love though? F.O.O.D. I’ve never met a treat I didn’t like, but if you’re a competitive person and like a good challenge, I’m more than happy to assist you in your mission…huhhh? What’s this “reverse psychology” stuff you speak of? I have no idea what you’re talking about (snickering to myself) Anyway, I’m good girl and I have tons of love to give. So if you’re in need of a wiggly, lovable, smushy faced doggie, I’m right here – your Total Eclipse!

