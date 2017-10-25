1 Hurt, person in custody after Riviera shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

1 Hurt, person in custody after Riviera shooting

One person is in custody following a shooting in Riviera Beach Wednesday morning, according to police.

The incident happened near Avenue F and 25th Street.

At least one person was injured. But neither the victim's name nor condition has been released.

Police said the weapon has been recovered but investigators have released few other details.

 

