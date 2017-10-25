Cops: Man shoots woman, make her ride with him - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Man shoots woman, make her ride with him

One person is in custody following a shooting in Riviera Beach Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police now say the incident began in West Palm Beach after a man shot a woman along the 700 block of 56th Street and forced her to ride with him to Lake Park and eventually Riviera Beach where the vehicle crashed near Avenue F and 24th Street.

He left the scene and she was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect forced his way into a house in the 100 block of West 25th Street but was eventually taken into custody, police said.

Neither the victim nor suspect has been identified.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Riviera Beach police at 561.845.4123 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.

