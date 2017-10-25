SunFest announces changes for 2018

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

SunFest organizers announced some big changes Wednesday for this spring's annual concert event.

The event, which typically has been five days, will now only be four days from May 3 to May 6, but they plan to continue offering 50 acts like in previous years.

Organizers said they want to continue to offer fans "the best festival possible at the type of price they are used to."

SunFest 2018 will run from Thursday-Sunday. ALL 3 stages will be open ALL 4 days with 50 bands! May 3-6. Read more https://t.co/xuqxX3RiS2 pic.twitter.com/vdonqowiCU — SunFest (@SunFestFL) October 25, 2017

"With the increasing number of festivals both nationally and in the South Florida area, our cost for entertainment has increased 132% since 2010 and yet our admission price has only increased 32%. We often get asked how we can provide the festival so cost effectively. It has not always been easy but we make adjustments as needed. This change allows us to budget approximately 20% more for 2018 musical talent over the four days," Jamieson said in a news release.

Tickets available now through March 9 are only $2 more per day for one and two-day passes as compared and last year.

Full festival passes, which are good for admission each day, will remain the same prices as in 2017.

New for 2018, if concertgoers wait to buy tickets on the Saturday and Sunday of the festival, it will be at a higher price than tickets on the weekdays.

Jamieson said this spring's musical acts will be announced in late February.

