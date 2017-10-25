Person injured after shooting in Seminole Manor - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person injured after shooting in Seminole Manor

One person was injured following the report of a shooting inside the Seminole Manor development in central Palm Beach County Wednesday.

Nearby Santaluces High was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

No further information has been released.

