Okeechobee school evacuated after bomb threat - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Okeechobee school evacuated after bomb threat

Everglades Elementary School in Okeechobee has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Children are being transported to the Agri-Civic Center where their parents can pick them up.

Parents must bring an ID.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.