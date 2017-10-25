There is no word on how long it will be before viral videos emerge of the robots fighting each other.

Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was among the first charged with crimes resulting from investigation into possible collusion between the president's campaign and the Russian government.

The announcement of the Emmy-winning political satire's end came amid fallout from Spacey's alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

Major tech companies plan to tell Congress Tuesday that they have found additional evidence of Russian activity on their services surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - This year's premiere event, The Chris Evert - Raymond James Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic returns to the Delray Beach Tennis Center and The Boca Raton Resort & Club November 3rd through November 5th!

Each year, well-known personalities come out for fun, fast-paced, competitive matches to raise money to help at-risk families throughout Florida.

This year's participates include Dr. Phil, Steve Doocy, Tate Donovan, Robin Givens, Timothy Olyphant, Maeve Quinlan, Jamie McShane, David Cook, Jordan McGraw and Helio Castroneves.

With Tennis pros, Chris Evert, Sebastien Grosjean, Luke Jensen, Jesse Levine, Martina Navratilova and Rennae Stubbs.

AND featured performers - The Pointer Sisters with Chris McKendry from ESPN serving as host of the gala!

Last year, the 2016 Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic raised an amazing $700,000 dollars. Since 1989, Chris Evert’s efforts have contributed over $23.25 million in an ongoing campaign against drug abuse and child neglect in Florida. With the help of loyal and generous sponsors, participating celebrities, legions of volunteers and a dedicated staff, Chris Evert continues to raise money to fund programs that ensure a bright future for at-risk children and their families.

While tennis has been my profession, helping needy children has been my passion. For almost a decade it has been my pleasure to work in partnership with The Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida to help hundreds of substance-abusing moms get the help they need to give their children a good start in life,”

said Chris Evert.

Get the full schedule of events here.

Learn more here.

Get tickets here.

Sponsored by The Florida Lottery