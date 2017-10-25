Shooting on N. Tamarind Ave. investigated - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Shooting on N. Tamarind Ave. investigated

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting which injured one person.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of N. Tamarind Ave.

The injured person, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers (800)
458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.