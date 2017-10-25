FEMA still has thousands of inspections left

The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.More >>
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.More >>
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.More >>
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot will get longer, making it even tougher than the Powerball.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
Police are escorting children to school and a city bus has changed its usual route as a neighborhood near downtown Tampa fears a serial killer may be on the loose.More >>
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
The video of a 2-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.More >>
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.More >>
The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.More >>